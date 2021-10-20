Advertisement

Sierra Nevada Properties asks for the community’s help to keep elementary students warm this winter

Sierra Nevada Properties hosts its annual drive for students at Libby Booth School
Sierra Nevada Properties hosts its annual drive for students at Libby Booth School(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:10 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the drop in temperatures, Sierra Nevada Properties has started its annual warm clothing drive earlier this year.

The real state agency is collecting new or gently used hoodies, sweatshirts, coats, hats, mittens/gloves, socks and winter shoes for kids ages five to 12 years old.

The goal is to help kids in need at Libby Booth Elementary School.

Donations will be collected until November 5th by 5:00 pm.

This year, the company is excited to see the kids’ faces again.

“Last year we did it all contactless, but we are looking forward this year to at least going to drop this stuff off and being able to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they get really nice, new or gently used items,” said Cassie Viola, marketing manager at SNP.

Donations can be dropped off inside the SNP’s office, located at 6990 S. McCarran Blvd. Ste. 300, Monday thru Fridayf from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer involved shooting is being investigated at Golden Valley Road near US 395.
Washoe County investigating an officer involved shooting
nationwide effort for suicide prevention resources
Phone dialing updates happening in Nevada
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe Sheriff’s Deputies responding to armed robberies in Incline Village
The Sparks Fire Dept. is investigating a fire reported in the early-morning hours of October,...
Early-morning fire in Sparks under investigation
Reno Tahoe Airport warns travelers: do not be alarmed by police activity

Latest News

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada launches raffle for ‘Hamilton’ tickets
Haunted house in Spanish Springs
Local haunted house hosting virtual food drive
RFD investigates an apartment fire at The Village at Iron Blossom.
South Reno apartment fire under investigation
An officer involved shooting is being investigated at Golden Valley Road near US 395.
Washoe County investigating an officer involved shooting