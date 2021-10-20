Sierra Nevada Properties asks for the community’s help to keep elementary students warm this winter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the drop in temperatures, Sierra Nevada Properties has started its annual warm clothing drive earlier this year.

The real state agency is collecting new or gently used hoodies, sweatshirts, coats, hats, mittens/gloves, socks and winter shoes for kids ages five to 12 years old.

The goal is to help kids in need at Libby Booth Elementary School.

Donations will be collected until November 5th by 5:00 pm.

This year, the company is excited to see the kids’ faces again.

“Last year we did it all contactless, but we are looking forward this year to at least going to drop this stuff off and being able to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they get really nice, new or gently used items,” said Cassie Viola, marketing manager at SNP.

Donations can be dropped off inside the SNP’s office, located at 6990 S. McCarran Blvd. Ste. 300, Monday thru Fridayf from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

