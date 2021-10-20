Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: ACCESS and FlexRIDE Drivers Wanted

By Rebecca Day
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:32 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: The RTC’s FlexRIDE and ACCESS paratransit contractor, MTM, is seeking drivers MTM is looking for reliable, caring people to drive FlexRIDE and Access paratransit buses. They would be on the road representing MTM Transit and the RTC, providing an important service for the community getting people safely to their medical appointments, or even just to the store, either way our drivers provide safe, courteous, and reliable transport to our customers with compassion and empathy.

Working for MTM has perks, too! In addition to going home knowing that you’ve made a real difference in peoples’ lives, MTM offers a competitive benefits package, paid time off, paid training, and right now they’re offering new hires a $1,500 sign-on bonus, and an extra $1,000 dollars if you refer another driver who successfully completes their probation period.

Anyone who would like to join our team can visit //MTM-INC.net/careers and search for Reno jobs, or, if you need help you can always drop in at 600 Sutro St and use our computer.

Most Read

An officer involved shooting is being investigated at Golden Valley Road near US 395.
One person killed in Tuesday’s officer involved shooting
nationwide effort for suicide prevention resources
Phone dialing updates happening in Nevada
Reno Tahoe Airport warns travelers: do not be alarmed by police activity
Las Vegas City Councilmember Michele Fiore. (Source: KWES)
Michele Fiore announces candidacy for Nevada Governor
Lyon Co. Deputies are trying to identify the woman who robbed the Dayton Pizza Hut.
Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

Latest News

KOLO
Preparing your car for the winter season
Teamsters picket during RTC bus strike
Bus strike continues, talks resume Monday
RTC bus driver
The RTC has withdrawn plans to reduce service
RTC Tap to Ride
RTC Tap to Board Feature