Advertisement

Report: Facebook planning to change its name

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:33 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new name for Facebook?

According to the tech news site The Verge, Facebook plans to announce its new name next week.

The report says the company wants to be known for more than social media.

Facebook also owns Instagram and WhatsApp. The move would position all three platforms under one brand.

The reported rebranding comes as Facebook faces criticism from regulators around the world over its business practices.

A company spokesperson said they are not commenting on the report, calling it “rumor or speculation.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An officer involved shooting is being investigated at Golden Valley Road near US 395.
Washoe County investigating an officer involved shooting
nationwide effort for suicide prevention resources
Phone dialing updates happening in Nevada
Reno Tahoe Airport warns travelers: do not be alarmed by police activity
Las Vegas City Councilmember Michele Fiore. (Source: KWES)
Michele Fiore announces candidacy for Nevada Governor
Lyon Co. Deputies are trying to identify the woman who robbed the Dayton Pizza Hut.
Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

Latest News

Five things parents should know as the FDA process to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to...
White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
Access to COVID-19 boosters may be expanded, according to a CNN source.
Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say
FILE - This undated photo provided by Revivicor in December 2020 shows a "GalSafe" pig which...
Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with successful test