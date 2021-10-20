Local law enforcement gets close look at latest technology through Axon Roadshow

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As part of a multi-state tour, the Axon Roadshow made a stop in Washoe County Tuesday to show off the latest in law enforcement technology designed to enhance public safety.

Axon’s entire ecosystem was on display, from the latest version of its initial product - the Taser - to new virtual reality training sessions, drones a fleet vehicle and the software that backs it all up.

“We were founded on the idea that we’d obsolete the bullet,” said Sydney Ruder, manager of the Axon Roadshow. “Create a less-than-lethal device that is a first choice when it comes to deescalation.”

Axon is also a leading provider of bodycams, including in Northern Nevada. Ruder says the company can provide all-of-the-above help to agencies, from training to deescalation to situational awareness.

“We really want to make sure we’re looking at the holistic officer, the holistic community and our products then are integrated with all of those different opinions,” said Ruder.

Nevada was one of the Roadshow’s final stops, with events in Utah, Arizona and New Mexico set to finish at 15-state tour. Ruder says while policing in America is under a microscope, she’s seeing it move in a positive direction.

“We’ve just seen a lot of optimism on the road, hoping new technology will make communities safer,” said Ruder. “And our officers safer as well.”

