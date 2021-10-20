Local haunted house hosting virtual food drive

Sparks, Nev. (KOLO) -If you’re in the Spanish Springs neighborhood, then you might have noticed the haunted house on Ambush Circle.

The giant spider and gravestones are pretty hard to miss!

Homeowner Andy Grubb said it took him about 2 months to put everything together.

“I couldn’t have done it without Lee this year, he’s my neighbor. He came over and it was a big help,” said Grubb.

Open only on Halloween night, it’s an awesome sight to see and its free to enter.

Grubb just asks if you can...to make a small donation which will go towards the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

“We’ve been doing it for several years on Christmas in dedication for my sister in law who passed away,” explained Grubb. “I thought it was fitting to do it again for Halloween and instead of people bringing cans, they can go up to one of the signs and there’s QR codes on the signs and just scan it and they can donate. It’s really needed this year.”

Grubb says there’s plenty of room for social distancing for people looking to check it out. He hopes this year, they’ll be able to match last year’s goal.

“We did it in the past and with cans and I think matter of fact on Christmas,” added Grubb. “We fed over 900 families and I hope we can do it again for Halloween.”

