Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada launches raffle for ‘Hamilton’ tickets

(Hamilton: The Musical)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:11 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanks to a donation by a local immigration lawyer, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is giving one lucky winner the chance to see the broadway hit musical Hamilton.

The nonprofit is raffling two tickets for the November 4 showing at the Pioneeer Performing Arts Center.

Proceeds will go towards better assisting those looking to become U.S citizens.

“We provide immigation legal services so that includes services as simple as a green card renewal or a DACA renewal to more complex matters, such as, applying for naturalization, becoming a citizen,” said Annie Allen, director of immigration assistance programs at CCNN. “So these funds really help us provide those low cost, pro bono legal services to our community.

Raffle tickets can be purchased here.

Prices are the following: $20 for two tickets, $40 for five tickets and $100 for 15 tickets.

The drawing will be held, Friday, October 29.

