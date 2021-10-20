Application process opening for State Senator in District 16

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Anyone interested in being appointed for the open State Senate seat in District 16 can apply starting Friday, October 22, 2021 at 9 A.M.

Candidates must live in the district and have lived there as of September 29, 2021. You can see if you live in that district by entering your home address on the Nevada State Legislature’s “Who’s My Legislator” website.

Applicants must also be a registered member of the outgoing Senator. State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer is a Republican. He announced his resignation earlier this month.

You must also be at least 21 years old and a qualified elector as defined in the Nevada Constitution, and have no legal condition or status that would prevent them from being able to take the oath of office, to be selected.

The district spans both Washoe County and Carson City, so the Carson City Board of Supervisors and the Washoe County Board of County Commissioners must decide on a single appointment.

The application period opens at 9 a.m. October 22 and closes at 12 p.m. October 28 and can be found here. Applications will not be accepted outside of the application period and can be emailed to SD16application@washoecounty.gov or delivered in person to the Washoe County Administrative Complex, County Manager’s Office, 1001 East 9th Street, Reno, during normal business hours.

