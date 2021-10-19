Washoe County investigating an officer involved shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating an officer involved shooting.

A Reno Police sergeant tells KOLO 8, a regional unit was conducting an investigation at the time at Golden Valley Road just west of US 395. The regional unit involves officers from multiple jurisdictions.

There is no information on what happened, but one person was shot and one officer suffered a minor injury.

Golden Valley is expected to be closed from US 395 to N. Virginia for several hours while the investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.