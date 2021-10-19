TMWA hosting winterization workshops

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Water Authority is holding two winterization workshops. It’s an effort to make sure homeowners avoid potential damage to their irrigation systems.

“We hold a series of workshops this time of year,” said Chuck Swegles, Conservation Coordinator at Truckee Meadows Water Authority. “It helps customers prepare for winterization, shut down the irrigation systems, other tidbits, other tips, that we can offer to avoid freeze events. As we know, when water gets cold enough it freezes and expands. It will cause plumbing damage and we try to help customers avoid that expense.”

These workshops will be held over Zoom at 5:30 P.M. on October 19 and October 26. There will be live demonstrations on equipment, including a back flow device. They will also show keys and valves. What stands out during these workshops is the questions asked by participants.

“Not everybody has exactly what we’re showing them on the webinar,” said Swegles. “So people have unique situations and we try to help them and answer their questions.”

You can find a link to the Zoom link here. Truckee Meadows Water also has winterization videos available online. You can find those here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.