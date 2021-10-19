Advertisement

RTC bus strike ends, full service to resume Thursday

The RTC is warning of potential impacts on bus routes due to a regional and nationwide driver...
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:18 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The weeks long strike impacting RTC bus lines is now over. Neoma Jardon, who is the Chairwoman on the RTC board, confirmed the announcement in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. In her statement, Jardon mentions that limited service will be offered on Wednesday, with full service resuming on Thursday.

RTC also released a statement from Jardon, which read in part:

“My thanks to Keolis and the Teamsters for coming together during negotiations and for their future efforts to provide reliable transit service to transit riders in our community. I would also like to give a special thanks to Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to help bring this strike to a close so that our community can begin to heal and move forward. Because of the Mayor’s efforts, transit customers will again have public transportation they can rely on and contracted transit workers can get back to work to support their families.”

Jardon also says that RTC will operate all RTC RIDE, FlexRIDE, and ACCESS services for free for one month, through November 19 to assist riders who have previously purchased bus passes that they were unable to use during the strike.

