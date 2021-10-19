Reno Tahoe Airport warns travelers: do not be alarmed by police activity

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Tahoe International Airport Police will be working with SWAT units in a routine training exercise Tuesday night, October 19th.

The exercise will take place from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. on board an airplane at gate B1.

The airport wants travelers to know there will be uniformed police in the terminal and there may be odd noises. Airport administrators also say the exercise will not affect airport operations.

