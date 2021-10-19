Advertisement

Reno Tahoe Airport warns travelers: do not be alarmed by police activity

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:05 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Tahoe International Airport Police will be working with SWAT units in a routine training exercise Tuesday night, October 19th.

The exercise will take place from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. on board an airplane at gate B1.

The airport wants travelers to know there will be uniformed police in the terminal and there may be odd noises. Airport administrators also say the exercise will not affect airport operations.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sparks Fire Dept. is investigating a fire reported in the early-morning hours of October,...
Early-morning fire in Sparks under investigation
Gov. Steve Sisolak
Gov. Sisolak sustains minor injuries in car crash
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe Sheriff’s Deputies responding to armed robberies in Incline Village
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
IRS to tax business transactions on cash apps

Latest News

Las Vegas City Councilmember Michele Fiore. (Source: KWES)
Michele Fiore announces candidacy for Nevada Governor
Lyon Co. Deputies are trying to identify the woman who robbed the Dayton Pizza Hut.
Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery
nationwide effort for suicide prevention resources
Phone dialing updates happening in Nevada
Winterize your irrigation system to avoid costly repairs
TMWA hosting winterization workshops