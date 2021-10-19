Advertisement

Phone dialing updates happening in Nevada

nationwide effort for suicide prevention resources(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:17 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A change is happening to the way phone calls are made. Due to a nationwide effort, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is rolling out a three-digit number for Americans in crisis.

For the change to be implemented, callers will need to start dialing ten digits- area code plus the telephone number for local calls. The switch to ten-digit dialing is a part of a two-year transition. The effort will provide time for the lifeline to prepare for an expected increase in calls.

Those who may be experiencing a crisis or emotional distress should call the existing Suicide Prevention Lifeline-1-800-273-8255. The new 9-8-8 number will be in effect by July 16, 2022.

For more information for the Federal Communications Commission on this change, click here. Additional suicide prevention resources can also be found here.

