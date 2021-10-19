Advertisement

Michele Fiore announces candidacy for Nevada Governor

Las Vegas City Councilmember Michele Fiore. (Source: KWES)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:17 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Las Vegas City Councilmember Michele Fiore announced her candidacy for Nevada Governor.

Fiore is a former Mayor Pro-Tem of Las Vegas and a former Assemblymember.

She joins a number of candidates vying for the Republican nomination to oppose Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak in the 2022 General Election that include former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, Clark Co. Sheriff Joe Lombardo, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, attorney Joey Gilbert, venture capitalist Guy Nohra and Dr. Fred Simon.

