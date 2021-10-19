Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the robber who pointed a gun at a Pizza Hut employee in Dayton.

The armed robbery happened Monday night, October 18, 2021 at 10:22 P.M. Investigators describe the robber as a woman, 5′5″, wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and sunglasses.

She got away with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen heading north on Retail Road.

If you have any information, contact Deputy William McDaniel or Detective Messman at (775) 577-5023.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information that will assist in identifying a suspect in a robbery... Posted by Lyon County Sheriff's Office - Nevada on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

