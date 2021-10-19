Advertisement

Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

Lyon Co. Deputies are trying to identify the woman who robbed the Dayton Pizza Hut.
Lyon Co. Deputies are trying to identify the woman who robbed the Dayton Pizza Hut.(Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:38 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the robber who pointed a gun at a Pizza Hut employee in Dayton.

The armed robbery happened Monday night, October 18, 2021 at 10:22 P.M. Investigators describe the robber as a woman, 5′5″, wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and sunglasses.

She got away with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen heading north on Retail Road.

If you have any information, contact Deputy William McDaniel or Detective Messman at (775) 577-5023.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information that will assist in identifying a suspect in a robbery...

Posted by Lyon County Sheriff's Office - Nevada on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sparks Fire Dept. is investigating a fire reported in the early-morning hours of October,...
Early-morning fire in Sparks under investigation
Gov. Steve Sisolak
Gov. Sisolak sustains minor injuries in car crash
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe Sheriff’s Deputies responding to armed robberies in Incline Village
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
IRS to tax business transactions on cash apps

Latest News

Las Vegas City Councilmember Michele Fiore. (Source: KWES)
Michele Fiore announces candidacy for Nevada Governor
nationwide effort for suicide prevention resources
Phone dialing updates happening in Nevada
Winterize your irrigation system to avoid costly repairs
TMWA hosting winterization workshops
Winterize your irrigation system to avoid costly repairs
TMWA Workshops