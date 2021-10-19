Life Changes receives gala support from Dress for Success Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’re highlighting two agencies, a current and former KOLO Cares Pillar Partner, showing solidarity and support to make our community even brighter.

Life Changes is hosting its inaugural gala on Saturday October 23, looking to raise money for its efforts to help anyone battling addiction, human trafficking, domestic violence, or recently incarcerated.

It’s been a while for so many of us to have an in-person event to get dressed up for. This gala will be special for Brittany Hall. She’s a House Manager at one of Life Changes’ locations, and has battled alcoholism for many years, as she tells us, “This last time, really did a number on me and I ended up in the hospital for a while and was ready to make that change in my life and came to where I knew I had good people and resources and the help that I needed.” “For them to even be able to have the opportunity to dress up and do something fun, they’re not used to doing things like that,” Life Changes President Lisa Moore explains. Hall adds, “I was stuck in a wheelchair, I was not there mentally, I had a traumatic brain injury, so even just my memory and my physical have done a complete 180.”

The leaders at Life Changes connected with Dress for Success Reno, which offers resume writing, mentoring and other tools for women to enter or re-enter the job market. “When we have someone like Life Changes, in need of gala wear or evening wear...the fact that women are going back to events and people are going back to events, we’re just excited for them to come in. We’ve got the fancy jewelry that’s been sitting around throughout covid,” Dress for Success Reno CEO & Founder Pattie Weiske details.

Dress for Success Reno offered a private shopping experience; taking care of the expenses for shoes, dresses and all the necessary sparkle for Life Changes’ female clients! Weiske adds, “I’m just very proud of all they’re doing to give back to the community.” “They give them undivided attention and make them feel like a princess for a day and you know...they really deserve that.” Moore says.

The fundraising event is to help Life Changes build the first recovery ranch in Reno to continue tapping into their client’s potential with a personal touch. “We all need to start working together more and putting smiles on people’s faces, working together as a community...and these people are amazing at Dress for Success,” Moore states.

“We’ve all made mistakes, but we all have the same goals to make our lives better,” Hall says. All in all, Dress for Success Reno offered free evening wear and accessories to four Life Changes clients, with free cosmetics as well!

If you haven’t joined as a sponsor or grabbed your ticket for Saturday, the deadline is on Wednesday. Tickets will not be sold at the door. You can even sponsor someone if you’re unable to attend. Buy your ticket at https://www.lifechangesinc.solutions/

