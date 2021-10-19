Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half staff to honor Gen. Colin Powell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered the flags of Nevada and the United States lowered to half staff to honor the late Gen. Colin Powell.

The order applies to the State Capitol and all State public buildings until sunset on October 22, 2021. The Governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

Gen. Powell died of COVID 19 complications. He was 84.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.