Get Screened Health Fair promotes cancer screenings

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Several community agencies are coming together to promote cancer screenings for people in northern Nevada. The Get Screened Health Fair will be held outside Community Health Alliance’s Sparks Health Center on Oddie Boulevard from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 21. The organization is partnering with American Cancer Society, Nevada Cancer Coalition and Nevada Health Centers for the event.

“Cancer screenings should be a regular part of your life,” said Maria Partida, Community Health Alliance’s cancer care coordinator. “Community Health Alliance provides screening tests to patients before a patient has any symptoms to help find cancer early, when it may be easier to treat.”

There will be information about regular cancer screenings and preventative care at the health fair from a variety of community health partners. Attendees can also walk away with an appointment scheduled at Community Health Alliance to get screened.

Other resources available at the event will include fresh produce from the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, along with Flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

