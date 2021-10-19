Advertisement

FDA could approve mix and match COVID-19 vaccine boosters, report says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could allow people to mix and match COVID-19 shots for a booster.

According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of booster shot than the one a person initially received.

The FDA might note that getting the same vaccine as a booster is preferable, but it is not planning to recommend one shot over the other, the Times reported.

The National Institutes of Health presented early information to the FDA’s vaccine advisers on Friday.

The info is from an ongoing study showing it didn’t matter which vaccine people got first versus which booster they got. Any combination was deemed safe and showed a revved up immune response.

Mixing boosters may also provide a strong response to the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sparks Fire Dept. is investigating a fire reported in the early-morning hours of October,...
Early-morning fire in Sparks under investigation
Gov. Steve Sisolak
Gov. Sisolak sustains minor injuries in car crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Washoe Sheriff’s Deputies responding to armed robberies in Incline Village
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
IRS to tax business transactions on cash apps

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot
Winterize your irrigation system to avoid costly repairs
TMWA hosting winterization workshops
Winterize your irrigation system to avoid costly repairs
TMWA Workshops
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday at age 84; he opened up to journalist Bob...
Colin Powell in July interview: 'Don't feel sorry for God's sakes'
Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child