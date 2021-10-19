Drought has impact on local fruit trees

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Founder of the Reno Gleaning Project, Pamela Zamora-Mayne has her ladder and is ready to start harvesting the apples from an apple tree in Hidden Valley. She and her volunteers can work three to thirty hours during the fall months removing fruit from local trees. Residents who cannot harvest their trees contact the Reno Gleaning Project so that the fruit will not go to waste.

“So that’s why they call it the Reno Gleaning Project, says Leann Drum, Director of the Reno Gleaning Project. “So that we can go in and glean. Which means second harvest, what they have left,” she says.

While this apple tree doesn’t reflect it, Pamela says the drought has meant less fruit, if any fruit at all, on local trees.

She says she has volunteers champing at the bit to pick fruit, and to top it off, the calls to harvest trees are also down this year.

“I think people are back to work, and we had very little precipitation last year, which most homeowners rely on during the winter to maintain the root ball,” says Zamora-Mayne.

The fruit goes to places like the Boys and Girls Club, The Reno Gospel Mission, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and St. Vincent’s.

She says the owner of the trees she is currently working on is going to cut back the branches and water the trees every month including during the winter. That can help ensure the trees will product fruit in 2022.

“When we get a “Junuary,” or a “Februly,” in the middle of winter, just keep in mind that’s the time to take the hose and put it on each one of your trees for 15 minutes,” says Zamora-Mayne.

“You don’t have to do it on all of your trees; just the ones you want to keep,” she says. http://renogleaningproject.org/

