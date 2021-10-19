Bethel AME Church to host ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ with the help of Sparks Police

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spooky season is in full swing and Bethel AME Church has a free, fun and safe way for families to celebrate.

The church is inviting the community to their “Trunk-or-Treat” on Sunday, October 31.

Last year, the event brought in 60 families and according to men’s ministry leader, Richard Lax, this year they expect to double that number.

“Last year it was a great success so we wanted to make sure that we connected with the neighborhood through this event again,” said Lax. “We believe that the local church should be a connecting bridge, a safe place for the community.”

Aside from decorated cars filled with candy, families will also see patrol vehicles from the Sparks Police Department.

Bethel Church has partnered with the department for this event, with the intention to build back the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

“The relationship between the police force and the black and brown community has been kind of damaged and we feel that it is our job to build that bridge back,” said Lax. “We’re just having them come with friendly faces, letting the kids and letting the neighborhood know that they are approachable and that there can be a fantastic relationship.”

The trunk-or-treat event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the church’s parking lot, located at 2655 Rock Blvd.

If you would like to donate candy or be a volunteer, call 408-726-7200 or email: pdebz@bethelamesparks.com

