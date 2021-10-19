Advertisement

Bethel AME Church to host ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ with the help of Sparks Police

Pooler trick-or-treat
Pooler trick-or-treat(WTOC)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:21 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spooky season is in full swing and Bethel AME Church has a free, fun and safe way for families to celebrate.

The church is inviting the community to their “Trunk-or-Treat” on Sunday, October 31.

Last year, the event brought in 60 families and according to men’s ministry leader, Richard Lax, this year they expect to double that number.

“Last year it was a great success so we wanted to make sure that we connected with the neighborhood through this event again,” said Lax. “We believe that the local church should be a connecting bridge, a safe place for the community.”

Aside from decorated cars filled with candy, families will also see patrol vehicles from the Sparks Police Department.

Bethel Church has partnered with the department for this event, with the intention to build back the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.

“The relationship between the police force and the black and brown community has been kind of damaged and we feel that it is our job to build that bridge back,” said Lax. “We’re just having them come with friendly faces, letting the kids and letting the neighborhood know that they are approachable and that there can be a fantastic relationship.”

The trunk-or-treat event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the church’s parking lot, located at 2655 Rock Blvd.

If you would like to donate candy or be a volunteer, call 408-726-7200 or email: pdebz@bethelamesparks.com

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak
Gov. Sisolak sustains minor injuries in car crash
Nickelina Williams
Northern Nevada woman arrested for starting fire in California
The Sparks Fire Dept. is investigating a fire reported in the early-morning hours of October,...
Early-morning fire in Sparks under investigation
Biden administration pushing for new rule
COVID vaccine mandate and its impact on businesses
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Unplanned pregnancy resources in Nevada
Unplanned pregnancy resources
We’re highlighting two agencies, a current and former KOLO Cares Pillar Partner, showing...
Life Changes receives gala support from Dress for Success Reno
Unplanned pregnancy options
Unplanned pregnancy resources in Nevada
Get Screened Health Fair promotes cancer screenings