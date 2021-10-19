Bear appearances increase as they prepare for hibernation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bear appearances have become more visible in recent years as a result of cell phones and ring doorbell cameras, and this is the time of the year where those sightings will be most common.

“Right before hibernation they’re trying to build up 25,000 calories a day so they can hibernate,” said Ashley Sanchez of NDOW.

Dry weather and wildfires have forced bears to look elsewhere for food, and when they come into neighborhoods, it’s usually fruit trees and garbage they go for.

“Other species wouldn’t be able to survive what we’ve had this year,” Sanchez explained, but bears they adapt and they make do with what they have. "

If you see a bear chances are they are probably more afraid than you are, and Sanchez says she has never heard of a bear attacking a human in our area.

