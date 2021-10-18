Washoe Sheriff’s Deputies responding to armed robberies in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are dealing with two reported armed robberies in Incline Village.

The first location was at a businesses near Southwood and Mays. Deputies, along with NHP Troopers and Placer County officers evacuated businesses and residents in the area.

As Deputies arrested one suspect, they receive reports of a second robbery near Tahoe Boulevard and Northwood. There is no word if the two robberies are connected.

Deputies are still searching for another suspect who ran away on foot.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are in the area of Southwood & Mays in Incline. Responding to a possible armed robbery. Deputies are on scene with the assistance of NHP & Placer County establishing a perimeter & evacuating businesses & residents. No hostages at this time pic.twitter.com/xHLyYsKvGF — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) October 18, 2021

