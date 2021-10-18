Advertisement

Washoe Sheriff’s Deputies responding to armed robberies in Incline Village

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:09 PM PDT
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are dealing with two reported armed robberies in Incline Village.

The first location was at a businesses near Southwood and Mays. Deputies, along with NHP Troopers and Placer County officers evacuated businesses and residents in the area.

As Deputies arrested one suspect, they receive reports of a second robbery near Tahoe Boulevard and Northwood. There is no word if the two robberies are connected.

Deputies are still searching for another suspect who ran away on foot.

