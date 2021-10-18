Preparing your car for the winter season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The coming winter months call for drivers to take extra caution. From snow, icy roads, and freezing temperatures, making sure your vehicle is prepared for this season is critical.

One of the most important things you can do is check your tires. Driver’s need to make sure their car’s tire pressure is at the proper level. Mechanics say the best time to check is in the early morning.

Drivers should also transition to a winter-grade wiper fluid. This will ensure the fluid doesn’t freeze.

Brandon Meyer, Service Writer at Jay’s Total Car Care mentioned what else is important for prepping your car for the cold,

“Coming into the cold months, your battery works extra hard to start your vehicle because it is so cold out, so you want to get that tested and you want to make sure that it’s where it needs to be in terms of your battery health. You don’t want to be stuck on the side of the road with a dead battery,” Meyers said.

It is important to check your vehicle’s heater by turning the heat up all the way and to also check your wiper blades to make sure they are not worn down.

Mechanics recommend getting your car ready for winter sooner rather than later, it can prevent a potential accident or be stuck on the side of the road.

For more information on prepping your car, click here.

