Pedestrian related crashes continue to be problematic in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - October is national pedestrian safety month, but this month in Reno there has been a surge in crashes.

On October 12th a crash took place at 5th and Keystone, with the victim suffering a head injury. That was followed by another crash the following day at Liberty and Sinclair.

While the circumstances behind every crash are different, trooper Charles Caster of NHP says there’s one thing you should never do.

“Never assume,” he said. “I saw a boy about 14 years old get hit by a car a few weeks ago because he wasn’t paying attention. He was on his phone and the driver didn’t see him as he wasn’t paying attention either.”

Crosswalks not at intersections like one on Moana Lane can be particularly problematic, as pedestrians often assume cars will stop for them, but at night, that doesn’t always happen.

Caster showed us the data from the Nevada department of public safety, which from 2015-2019 showed there were 59 pedestrians killed in Washoe county, and 368 killed statewide.

Castor says when the sun sets earlier, this can become a larger problem, and in addition to putting down the cell phone when driving, the best thing you can do is to properly maintain your vehicle.

“If you have poor equipment on your vehicle including tires, brakes, or a dirty windshield that’s going to impede your ability to make decisions in a timely matter and your ability to stop.”

