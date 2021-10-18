NV Div. of Environmental Protection to take public comment on the Thacker Pass Project

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is asking for public comments on the proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass.

The Lithium Nevada Corporation is seeking a new Class II Air Quality Operating Permit for the Humboldt County site west of Orovada.

The project calls for an open-pit lithium mine and processing operation to produce lithium carbonate, which is a key component of lithium batteries.

The public comment period opens Monday, October 18th through November 18, 2021.

If you wish to comment on the proposed action you can submit your comments to Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Air Pollution Control, 901 S. Stewart Street, Suite 4001, Carson City, NV 89701 or emailed to ndepthackerpass@ndep.nv.gov.

A link to the Notice of Proposed Action, Director’s Review, and Draft air permit can be found at NDEP.NV.gov.

Native American tribes are fighting the project, arguing that the site is sacred to the tribes.

