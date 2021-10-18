Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:27 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Plan on light rain/snow mix by early Monday morning down in the valleys below 5000` with some accumulations of an inch or so possible across foothill locations, with slick roads expected for your morning commute. With Sierra snow pass accumulations to reach 4 or more inches. At Lake Tahoe level 1-3 inches possible. This system quickly exits on Monday with a few residual snow showers likely through the day. Model soundings remain quite unstable, so additional snow and pellet showers will be possible through Monday afternoon, Chilly temperatures are also in store, with unsettled weather the rest of the week.

8 day forecast
8 day forecast(KOLO)

