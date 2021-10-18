Advertisement

Kamala Harris to discuss drought, climate change at Lake Mead

Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris(Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM/Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:18 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will visit Lake Mead in Nevada to highlight the problems caused by Western drought.

Harris will meet federal and state officials at the largest manmade reservoir in the U.S. in an effort to promote Biden administration infrastructure and climate change proposals that have stalled in Congress.

Water levels at Lake Mead, created in the 1930s, have fallen to record lows.

U.S. officials in August declared the first-ever water shortage at the Colorado River, which means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less water than normal next year amid a gripping drought. 

