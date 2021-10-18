Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak sustains minor injuries in car crash

Gov. Steve Sisolak
Gov. Steve Sisolak(KOLO)
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:07 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon near Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road in southwest Las Vegas

It involved a Lexus SUV and a red sedan, thought police did not say which car the governor was driving.

Sisolak and the other driver were transported to an area hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The governor was released from the hospital around 3 p.m. and was is said to be resting at home.

