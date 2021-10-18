Advertisement

Early-morning fire in Sparks under investigation

The Sparks Fire Dept. is investigating a fire reported in the early-morning hours of October, 18, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:03 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire at a shopping center. It was reported just after midnight Monday morning at the Dotty’s casino on Wingfield Hills Road.

Firefighters were able to control the flames before they spread to nearby businesses. No injuries are reported.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started. Firefighters have not said how much damage was caused.

