Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A quick hitting story will move across the Sierra and western Nevada with strong and gusty winds expected Sunday. Sierra snowfall can also be expected beginning Sunday evening which may result in several inches of snowfall along with travel impacts across the passes through Monday morning. Expect slick roads for the valley floors with an inch possible for the foothills. The weather pattern is trending more active and possibly wetter for the middle part of next week into the next weekend.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

