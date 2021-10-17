Advertisement

Strong helps Wolf Pack pull away for 34-17 victory over Hawaii

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) looks to throw against Hawaii in the second half of an...
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) looks to throw against Hawaii in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Carson Strong passed for 395 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns and Nevada pulled away after halftime to beat Hawaii 34-17 in Mountain West Conference play.

The Wolf Pack scored first on a Brandon Talton 23-yard field goal midway through the first quarter, but the lead lasted just one play after Dae Dae Hunter took a first-down handoff and raced 75 yards to the end zone for Hawaii.

Nevada went up 10-7 on Toa Taua’s 6-yard TD run with 12:58 left in the second quarter, but again the lead lasted one play after Hunter took a first-down handoff 81 yards for a TD.

The Wolf Pack answered with a 10-yard TD run by Taua for a 17-14 lead. Strong took over in the third quarter for Nevada, throwing scoring passes of 28 yards to Romeo Doubs and a 3-yarder to Tory Horton

