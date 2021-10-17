Advertisement

Free legal advice offered for Nevadans

By Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada lawyers will give free legal advice on selected days this month as part of Celebrate Pro Bono Week 2021: Moving Forward in a Post-Pandemic World.

In the Reno area, those who register in advance will get free legal advice on family law, estate planning, consumer issues, bankruptcy, recording sealing and landlord-tenant disputes.

There will be free law fairs sponsored by Nevada Legal Services and Washoe Legal Services on those topics at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S. Virginia St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 27.

To register, go to https://nlslaw.net/ or call 775-284-3491 ext. 310.

There will be free legal services offered over the internet by Zoom through the Washoe County Law Library’s Lawyer in the Library. Family law advice will be Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. General law will be Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

To register: https://www.washoecourts.com/LawLibrary/LawyerInLibrary or 775-328-3250.

For a list of all pro bono services in Nevada:

https://nvbar.org/for-the-public/pro-bono-for-the-public/

“Thousands of Nevadans try to navigate the court system every year without a lawyer,” Brad Lewis, director of the Access to Justice Commission, said in a statement. “During Celebrate Pro Bono Week 2021 we work to help those with limited means get free help from a Nevada lawyer. For some this completely changes the outcome of their issue.”

