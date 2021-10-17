Chemistry of the Cocktail fundraiser for The Discovery on Nov. 5

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -People can take part in cocktail experiments as well as eat a four-course meal after strolling Parisian street scenes during the Chemistry of the Cocktail, the annual Terry Lee Wells Discovery Museum fundraiser, on Nov. 5.

“Chemistry of the Cocktail is our largest fundraising event of the year and we’re excited to hold it again after postponing in 2020,” said Mat Sinclair, president/CEO of The Discovery. “We hope Reno joins us in supporting a meaningful cause, all while having fun in the process.”

The 6 p.m. event also includes a silent auction with items including travel, dining, golf and unique experiences. In addition to the silent auction, guests will have the chance to break The Vault and win big. For a $50 or $100 donation, attendees can punch their choice of 100 compartments containing prizes like wine, spirits, gift cards, dining and other experiences.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and a valid photo identification are required to attend this year’s event.

Tickets are $250 each. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to https://nvdm.org/exhibitions-and-events/chemistry-of-the-cocktail/.

