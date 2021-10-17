Battle Born Cornhole hosts tournament to help raise money to fight cancer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cornhole for a cause.

On Saturday 65 players competed in tournaments at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center to not only have a good time, but to raise money to help battle breast cancer.

“We play twice a week down at Bundox Bocce and we like to do charity things,” said David Mosher, co-founder of Battle Born Cornhole. “Nevada Cancer Coalition approached us and asked if we would run one for them and we said ‘absolutely.’”

David Mosher says his club has raised money for other organizations in the past, but it’s never a bad time to get the fight against cancer on peoples’ minds.

Mosher was pleased with Saturday’s turnout - even pulling players from the Sacramento area.

“It’s awesome. I really enjoy (these events) - seeing our core group of players come out and support such a cause and then have the support of other communities outside the area is pretty awesome too,” Mosher said.

With sign-up fees and donations Mosher expects Saturday’s tournaments to raise more than $1,000. That money will go to Cassie Goodman with the Nevada Cancer Coalition to bring financial relief to people who need screenings.

“There’s a lot of people who, between insurance and government funds, fall through the cracks and we want to help fill that gap for them,” Goodman said.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month but getting screened is important at any point. Early detection can save a life.

“We saw a big drop in screenings across the nation. This will help Nevadans get in and be screened and just save more lives in the long run,” said Goodman.

The tournament ended Saturday but Battle Born Cornhole and the Nevada Cancer Coalition are always looking for ways to raise money to battle cancer.

