Advertisement

Battle Born Cornhole hosts tournament to help raise money to fight cancer

More than $1,000 raised will go to Nevada Cancer Coalition to help fund screenings
More than $1,000 raised will go to Nevada Cancer Coalition to help fund screenings(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:31 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cornhole for a cause.

On Saturday 65 players competed in tournaments at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center to not only have a good time, but to raise money to help battle breast cancer.

“We play twice a week down at Bundox Bocce and we like to do charity things,” said David Mosher, co-founder of Battle Born Cornhole. “Nevada Cancer Coalition approached us and asked if we would run one for them and we said ‘absolutely.’”

David Mosher says his club has raised money for other organizations in the past, but it’s never a bad time to get the fight against cancer on peoples’ minds.

Mosher was pleased with Saturday’s turnout - even pulling players from the Sacramento area.

“It’s awesome. I really enjoy (these events) - seeing our core group of players come out and support such a cause and then have the support of other communities outside the area is pretty awesome too,” Mosher said.

With sign-up fees and donations Mosher expects Saturday’s tournaments to raise more than $1,000. That money will go to Cassie Goodman with the Nevada Cancer Coalition to bring financial relief to people who need screenings.

“There’s a lot of people who, between insurance and government funds, fall through the cracks and we want to help fill that gap for them,” Goodman said.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month but getting screened is important at any point. Early detection can save a life.

“We saw a big drop in screenings across the nation. This will help Nevadans get in and be screened and just save more lives in the long run,” said Goodman.

The tournament ended Saturday but Battle Born Cornhole and the Nevada Cancer Coalition are always looking for ways to raise money to battle cancer.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickelina Williams
Northern Nevada woman arrested for starting fire in California
Reno Police respond to a shots fired incident at the Grand Sierra Resort on Oct. 15, 2021.
Suspect arrested in shots fired incident at GSR
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office special weapons and tactics time and RAVN at Fish Springs...
Man arrested north of Reno for blocking motorists, firing gun
Medicare Open Enrollment begins
Changes come with Medicare open enrollment
Black bear graphic
Lake Tahoe snacking ‘Safeway Bear’ shot and killed

Latest News

Battle Born Cornhole hosts tournament to help raise money to fight cancer
Battle Born Cornhole hosts tournament to help raise money to fight cancer
Christopher Neal Candito
Las Vegas: Former firefighter pleads guilty in wife’s overdose death
Nevada Department of Wildlife Game Warden Capt. Brian Bowles.
NDOW game warden named to US boating safety executive board
In this April 14, 2010, file photo a skier kicks up some powder at Heavenly Ski Resort, in...
COVID-19 underscores need to diversify Tahoe tourist economy