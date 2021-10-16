Sports Caravan, 10/15

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The penultimate week of the regular season made for a wild installment of the Sports Caravan.

Friday’s slate was full of rivalry battles - including a rematch of the 2019 3A state championship between Fallon and Fernley, ‘The Rivalry’ with Carson visiting Douglas and the Battle for the Cross Saw seeing Damonte Ranch hosting Galena.

We also had both of our town’s unbeaten teams in action, with McQueen and North Valleys each looking to move to 7-0.

Words don’t do it justice, you’ve got to catch the highlights! We’ll see you next Friday at 11:15 p.m. for the regular season finale of the Sports Caravan.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.