NDOW game warden named to US boating safety executive board

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Department of Wildlife Game Warden Capt. Brian Bowles has been selected as a new executive board member of the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.

The NASBLA works across the U.S. to develop public policy for recreational boating safety. It represents recreational boating authorities of all states and U.S. territories. The action came at its business meeting in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

Bowles has been Nevada’s boating law administrator since February 2019. Before coming to NDOW, he was an enforcement investigator with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles for more than 13 years. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1999 to 2005.

“I’m incredibly honored to be selected to serve on the executive board for NASBLA,” Bowles said in a statement. “To be voted in by the men and women I have grown to admire, and respect was a very humbling experience.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.