Advertisement

NDOW game warden named to US boating safety executive board

Nevada Department of Wildlife Game Warden Capt. Brian Bowles.
Nevada Department of Wildlife Game Warden Capt. Brian Bowles.(NDOW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Department of Wildlife Game Warden Capt. Brian Bowles has been selected as a new executive board member of the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.

The NASBLA works across the U.S. to develop public policy for recreational boating safety. It represents recreational boating authorities of all states and U.S. territories. The action came at its business meeting in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

Bowles has been Nevada’s boating law administrator since February 2019. Before coming to NDOW, he was an enforcement investigator with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles for more than 13 years. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1999 to 2005.

“I’m incredibly honored to be selected to serve on the executive board for NASBLA,” Bowles said in a statement. “To be voted in by the men and women I have grown to admire, and respect was a very humbling experience.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickelina Williams
Northern Nevada woman arrested for starting fire in California
Reno Police respond to a shots fired incident at the Grand Sierra Resort on Oct. 15, 2021.
Suspect arrested in shots fired incident at GSR
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office special weapons and tactics time and RAVN at Fish Springs...
Man arrested north of Reno for blocking motorists, firing gun
Jason William Dobbs
Reno man arrested on child pornography charges
Medicare Open Enrollment begins
Changes come with Medicare open enrollment

Latest News

In this April 14, 2010, file photo a skier kicks up some powder at Heavenly Ski Resort, in...
COVID-19 underscores need to diversify Tahoe tourist economy
The Reno Huskies handed McQueen its first loss of a season on a wild Friday night under the...
Oct. 15 Sports Caravan
Sports Caravan, 10/15: Part Three
Sports Caravan, 10/15: Part Three
Sports Caravan, 10/15: Part Two
Sports Caravan, 10/15: Part Two