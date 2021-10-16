NCET hosts small business expo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada’s largest education and networking organization met today at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. The NCET small business expo gave owners the opportunity to share resources with one another and inform the public.

Today’s event hosted one thousand people with one hundred exhibitors along with six educational sessions. This event is one of the first we’ve had in our Reno community. Business owners were very excited to be back in person.

Mimi Strickler, UFC Gym owner, shared what this event brings for business owners like herself,

“For the smaller businesses being able to come to the events and network and being able to go visit one another and have meetings face-to-face is critical, so for us to be able to have this and have Dave Archer bring this event back it’s very exciting for all the businesses here today,” Strickler said.

This was the fifteenth annual NCET expo and even through the challenges of the pandemic, this event allowed the opportunity for owners to share how they kept their resources available and their doors open.

Dave Archer, CEO and President of NCET mentioned what it means to host an event like this in the community,

“One of the things I like best about the Expo is it is not people selling stuff. The expo is people truly sharing information, and if you walk up and down the isles everybody in the booths just wants to meet people and say here’s what is going on, here’s how I can help, and it’s just a great place.”

