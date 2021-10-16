Advertisement

More than 90 snakes found under Northern California home

This Oct. 2, 2021 shows a group of venomous Northern Pacific rattlesnakes which were extracted...
This Oct. 2, 2021 shows a group of venomous Northern Pacific rattlesnakes which were extracted from a under a home in Santa Rosa, Calif. Al Wolf is used to clearing one or two snakes from under houses but recently was called by a woman who said she had seen rattlesnakes scurry under her Northern California house and was surprised to find more than 90 rattlesnakes getting ready to hibernate. (Sonoma County Reptile Rescue via AP)(Sonoma County Reptile Rescue | AP)
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ/Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:53 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Al Wolf is used to clearing one or two snakes from under people’s homes. But recently when he was called by a woman who said she had seen rattlesnakes scurry under her Northern California house he was surprised to find more than 90 snakes getting ready to hibernate.

Wolf is the director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue.

He says he crawled under the mountainside home in Santa Rosa and found a rattlesnake right away, then another and another.

He removed 22 adult rattlesnakes and 59 babies on Oct. 2. He returned another two times since and collected 11 more snakes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Nickelina Williams
Northern Nevada woman arrested for starting fire in California
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office special weapons and tactics time and RAVN at Fish Springs...
Man arrested north of Reno for blocking motorists, firing gun
Jason William Dobbs
Reno man arrested on child pornography charges
Reno Police respond to a shots fired incident at the Grand Sierra Resort on Oct. 15, 2021.
Suspect arrested in shots fired incident at GSR
grocery stores
Tracking the top five cost increases

Latest News

One of the first events to happen in Reno since the pandemic
NCET hosts small business expo
In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks during a...
Adam Laxalt: Giuliani associate never delivered campaign funds
Reno Bus Strike
RTC Bus Strike Continues; New Talks Monday
Teamsters picket during RTC bus strike
Bus strike continues, talks resume Monday