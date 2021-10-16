Advertisement

Las Vegas: Former firefighter pleads guilty in wife’s overdose death

Christopher Neal Candito
Christopher Neal Candito(Henderson Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:09 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A former North Las Vegas firefighter awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to manslaughter in his wife’s overdose death last year.

Christopher Candito pleaded guilty Friday under a plea agreement that includes dismissal of a second-degree murder charge stemming from the death of Tiffany Slatsky.

After his wife multiple ingested drugs at a party, Candito was accused of driving her to a North Las Vegas fire station where he administered a narcotic overdose treatment.

According to police, Candito was trying to “conceal her physical condition from licensed and on-duty medical personnel.”

She was eventually taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

