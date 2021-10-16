Lake Tahoe snacking ‘Safeway Bear’ shot and killed

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) - A black bear that was caught on video snacking on food in stores near Lake Tahoe has been shot and killed when it refused to leave a California campsite.

The California Department of Fish and Game announced Thursday that the 500-pound male dubbed the “Safeway Bear” was killed in August when it repeatedly encroached on a family campsite in the Sierra Nevada.

The 15-year-old male was recorded last year rummaging in stores on Tahoe’s North Shore.

Authorities relocated the bear to wilderness and hoped it would return to a natural diet. But they say it was emaciated by the time it died.

