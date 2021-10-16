Advertisement

COVID-19 underscores need to diversify Tahoe tourist economy

In this April 14, 2010, file photo a skier kicks up some powder at Heavenly Ski Resort, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. The COVID-19 pandemic helped expose the growing vulnerability of Lake Tahoe's increasingly tourism-dependent economy as housing costs balloon, year-round residency declines and more workers commute from afar or seek jobs elsewhere, a new report says. The Tahoe Prosperity Center says the finding in the study it commissioned with the help of a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration underscore the need to better diversify Tahoe's economy, build more affordable housing and utilize an increasingly skilled work force. (AP Photo/Dino Vournas, File)(Dino Vournas | AP)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - A nonprofit group’s new report raises concerns about changes in the workforce at Lake Tahoe and the future of the area’s economy, including looming impacts from climate change.

It says the COVID-19 pandemic helped expose the growing vulnerability of its increasing dependence on tourism as housing costs balloon, year-round residency declines and more workers commute from afar or seek jobs elsewhere.

Tourism now accounts for more than 60% of Lake Tahoe’s $5 billion regional economy-- up from 40% in 2010.

The Tahoe Prosperity Center says the findings underscore the need to seek more economic diversity, build more affordable housing and utilize an increasingly skilled workforce.

