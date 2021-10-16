Bus strike continues, talks resume Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Transportation Commission bus strike is in its 19th day with negotiations scheduled to resume Monday.

A strike against the RTCs contractor, KEOLIS, earlier this summer, ended when health care issues were resolved. but Teamster’s Union representatives say the current walkout is over an issue of scheduling.

The drivers say they are protecting a system they’ve worked under for years which allows them some flexibility when planning their work schedule.

“It’s not a benefit that we’re trying to get,” says Chris Fuqua, vice president of Teamsters Local 533. “It’s a benefit we already have that KEOLIS is trying to take away from us.”

Fuqua says the flexible approach to shift scheduling allows drivers to work around individual family needs.

No company representative was available for an interview, but we did receive a statement that said they sensed a new willingness from the union to “open the door to more productive conversations” and they welcomed the presence of the Chair of the RTC board to attend the talks as an observer. They indicated they will present an offer of increased wages and benefits. There was no mention of the work schedule issue.

In a related development, the RTC has shelved -- for the time being -- planned cuts in service on some routes for the duration of the strike.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.