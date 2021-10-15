Advertisement

Suspect allegedly steals GPS devices; police ping him at Donner Pass rest area

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -The California Highway Patrol arrested a man at the Donner Pass rest area Thursday after GPS devices taken as part of a burglary tracked him there.

Manuel Salvador Cortes, 42, was taken into custody, fled from CHP officers when they found suspected methamphetamine in his pocket and was taken into custody again, the CHP said.

The Rocklin Police Department notified the CHP Thursday about 7:33 a.m. it had tracked stolen equipment and it was pinging from the rest area. CHP officers tracked the ping to a black Jetta Volkswagen in the parking and could see a large yellow case like the one containing the stolen GPS devices.

The Volkswagen also had electronics, construction tools and other items.

CHP officers searched the vehicle and found a sawed-off shotgun, iPads and many other items that had been stolen. As Salvador Cortes was being taken to be booked, CHP officers were notified the Volkswagen has been reported stolen.

