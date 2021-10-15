Advertisement

Reno Police respond to shots fired incident at GSR

Reno Police respond to a shots fired incident at the Grand Sierra Resort on Oct. 15, 2021.
Reno Police respond to a shots fired incident at the Grand Sierra Resort on Oct. 15, 2021.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:11 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 4:20 A.M. UPDATE: Reno Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired at the Grand Sierra Resort. Investigators say the incident happened just after 3:00 a.m. during a confrontation outside the Lex Nightclub.

No injuries are reported.

Police have identified a possible suspect but are not yet releasing that person’s name.

ORIGINAL STORY: Reno Police responded to an incident at the Grand Sierra Resort early Friday morning. Officers arrived at just after 3:00 and blocked off a crime scene near the front entrance.

Investigators have not released any information about the nature of incident.

Check back with this story for more information on this developing situation.

