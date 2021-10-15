Reno man arrested on child pornography charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a Reno man Thursday on child pornography charges.

Jason William Dobbs, 27, was booked on charges of child pornography possession and two counts of using or permitting a child to be used for pornography, one count for a child older than 14 and the other for a child younger than 14.

The allegations came to light after reports were filed with the Sparks Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office and the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit also became involved.

Task force detectives developed probable cause to get search warrants for Dobbs’ property and after the search, Dobbs was arrested without incident.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the task force at 775-328-3001 or they can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

