Advertisement

Reno man arrested on child pornography charges

Jason William Dobbs
Jason William Dobbs(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:58 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a Reno man Thursday on child pornography charges.

Jason William Dobbs, 27, was booked on charges of child pornography possession and two counts of using or permitting a child to be used for pornography, one count for a child older than 14 and the other for a child younger than 14.

The allegations came to light after reports were filed with the Sparks Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the Northern Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office and the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit also became involved.

Task force detectives developed probable cause to get search warrants for Dobbs’ property and after the search, Dobbs was arrested without incident.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the task force at 775-328-3001 or they can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pablo Castaneda
Youth soccer trainer arrested for Lewdness with a Minor
Reno Police are trying to locate Courtney Bryan, who was last seen traveling with her dog in a...
Reno Police looking for answers on a missing woman
NHP troopers arrest a hit and run suspect in downtown Reno.
NHP arrests hit and run suspect after standoff
Pedestrian Fatality graphic
Westbound US 50 reopens in east Carson City after pedestrian fatal
Swan Lake in north Reno
Washoe Co. approves grant to buy land, demolish homes in Lemmon Valley

Latest News

Artist's rendition of planned ER in Spanish Springs
Emergency room coming to Spanish Springs
Northern Nevada Medical Center opens emergency facility in Spanish Spings.
New Medical Facility in Spanish Springs
In this Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, photo Republicans listen as Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks...
Laxalt paves path in 2022 Senate race with Biden backlash
Many places hosting job fairs; turning seasonal employees into full-time workers
Businesses big and small looking for help with holiday season ramping up