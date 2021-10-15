Advertisement

Police officer attacked by woman with bat near US Capitol, reports say

The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly...
The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly attacking an officer.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:16 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A woman attacked a Capitol Police officer near the U.S. Capitol Friday morning, multiple media reports say.

Several officers had confronted the woman, who “appeared agitated” and raised the bat she was carrying, WJLA reported

During the scuffle, she reportedly bit an officer, CNN said.

Olivia Romano, 25, was taken into custody and faces charges.

Multiple protesters challenging fossil fuel projects were arrested Thursday amid a sit-in at the Department of the Interior building in downtown Washington, the Associated Press reported.

Security at the Capitol has been under the microscope since the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

