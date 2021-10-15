Pedestrian injured after being hit in midtown Reno area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle at the north end of the midtown area on Thursday, the Reno Police Department said.

The pedestrian was not seriously injured, police said.

It happened right before 7 p.m. in the area of Liberty and Sinclair streets, police said.

The initial investigation suggests the pedestrian was outside the marked crosswalk, police said. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

