Northern Nevada woman arrested for starting fire in California

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - A Fallon woman is suspected in a fire alongside California State Route-29 in Lake County, California.

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, there were reports of a wildland fire along SR-29. When California Highway Patrol officers arrived on scene, they found a group of passerby motorists trying to put out the fire, which was about 10′ x 10′.

One of the officers noticed a woman walking southbound near the ignition point of the fire. Nickelina Williams, 38 denied knowing anything about the fire, but the officers found that she had a lighter and ignition materials that matched evidence found at the fire.

Williams is being held in the Lake County Jail on charges of felony Arson During a State of Emergency, felony Arson, and two misdemeanor outstanding warrants.

The case remains under investigation.

