Man arrested north of Reno for blocking motorists, firing gun

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office special weapons and tactics time and RAVN at Fish Springs road.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office special weapons and tactics time and RAVN at Fish Springs road.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:42 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FISH SPRINGS ROAD, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in central Washoe County Thursday afternoon who was allegedly blocking motorists and intimidating them by firing a gun into the air.

David Garfield, 44, was booked on one count of assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of child abuse or neglect.

The sheriff’s office said Garfield used his vehicle to block the road near Fish Springs Roads and used the gun to intimidate motorists to keep them from driving near his home about north of Reno. Garfield allegedly fired his gun into the air several times near vehicles and some of the vehicles had children in them, the sheriff’s office said.

There was an aviation event called the High Sierra Fly-in that brought several thousand people to the area, the sheriff’s office said. The event is held on a dry lake bed north of Fish Springs Road.

At about 3:30 p.m., deputies, special weapons and tactics team members and canine officers, with the help of the RAVEN helicopter, contacted Garfield at his home. Garfield was taken into custody and then arrested..

David Garfield
David Garfield(Washoe County jail)

