Advertisement

Laxalt paves path in 2022 Senate race with Biden backlash

In this Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, photo Republicans listen as Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks...
In this Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, photo Republicans listen as Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaks at the Douglas County Republican Party Headquarters on the final day of his Senate campaign's statewide tour in Gardnerville, Nev. Republican Laxalt hopes to win the race for Nevada's U.S. Senate seat by drawing stark between his positions and the direction he says Democrats and their allies in Big Tech, Hollywood and the media are taking the country. (AP Photo/Sam Metz)(Sam Metz | AP)
By SAM METZ/AP / Report for America
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:52 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) - Republican Adam Laxalt hopes to win the race for Nevada’s U.S. Senate seat by drawing stark contrast between his positions and the direction he says Democrats and their allies in Big Tech, Hollywood and the media are taking the country.

He launched his 2022 Senate race against Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto with a tour that brought him to each of Nevada’s 17 counties this month. Rather than appeal to undecided voters through striking a conciliatory chord toward Democrats,

Laxalt has seized on disillusionment to motivate voters early in the campaign.

The race is expected to be among the nation’s most contested and could determine which party controls the Senate.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Pablo Castaneda
Youth soccer trainer arrested for Lewdness with a Minor
Reno Police are trying to locate Courtney Bryan, who was last seen traveling with her dog in a...
Reno Police looking for answers on a missing woman
NHP troopers arrest a hit and run suspect in downtown Reno.
NHP arrests hit and run suspect after standoff
Pedestrian Fatality graphic
Westbound US 50 reopens in east Carson City after pedestrian fatal
Swan Lake in north Reno
Washoe Co. approves grant to buy land, demolish homes in Lemmon Valley

Latest News

KOLO
RNC hosts round table for small businesses
Republican State. Sen. Ben Kieckhefer announced his resignation on Oct. 8, 2021.
State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer resigns, appointed to gaming board
Nevada Legislature
Nevada lawmakers plan for once-in-a-decade redistricting
Tribal lawyers are asking a U.S. judge in Nevada to reconsider her earlier refusal to block...
Tribes: New evidence proves massacre was at Nevada mine site